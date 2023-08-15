ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.21

ICON (ICX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $200.31 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,991,283 coins and its circulating supply is 964,991,551 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,985,748.1229992. The last known price of ICON is 0.20808404 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,713,092.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

