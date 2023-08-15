Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Hits $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $56,240.70 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,092,152,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,089,666,918 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05956641 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $76,742.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

