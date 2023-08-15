Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.03 or 1.00036576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033882 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

