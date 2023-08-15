Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07.
About Sienna Senior Living
