Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

