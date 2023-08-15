KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. KOK has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $105,219.53 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.03 or 1.00036576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00780187 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $106,393.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.