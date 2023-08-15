Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $221.13 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,840.54 or 0.06267943 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $221.13 billion and $3.69 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00041892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,142,223 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

