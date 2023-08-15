Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

ADX stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

