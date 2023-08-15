Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

