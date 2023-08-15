Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
Minerals Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
