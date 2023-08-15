Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Investec Group Price Performance
Investec Group stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.55.
About Investec Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.