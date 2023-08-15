Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

