Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,504 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.