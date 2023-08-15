Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,736 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

D stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.