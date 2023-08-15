The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,606,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,471,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,373,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,290,000 after buying an additional 124,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

Several analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,800,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at $194,800,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,413 shares of company stock worth $17,484,993.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

