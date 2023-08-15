Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,247 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

