Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,052,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.