Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,475 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Realty Income by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 93,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 141,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,853 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

