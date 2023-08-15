Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 798 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $38,047,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 121.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,043,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,724,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

