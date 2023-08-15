Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after buying an additional 277,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after buying an additional 182,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after buying an additional 151,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $896.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $865.02 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $866.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.