Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

