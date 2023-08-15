Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.06 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CarMax by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CarMax Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMX opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

