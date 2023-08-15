Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,237 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $666.55 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.35. The company has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

