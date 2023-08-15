Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,607 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,405,000 after purchasing an additional 203,766 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,168,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 304,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

IR opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.