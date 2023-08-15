KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

TSE KPT opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -32.73%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Further Reading

