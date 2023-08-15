MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 target price on MDA and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup set a C$8.00 target price on MDA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark set a C$13.00 price objective on MDA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get MDA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Stock Performance

MDA Company Profile

Shares of MDA opened at C$10.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$11.20.

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.