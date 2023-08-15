Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -376.00%.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
