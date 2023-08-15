Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

TSE:SIA opened at C$12.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.32 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.74 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -376.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

