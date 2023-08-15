Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.47.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$14.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$17.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.05.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

