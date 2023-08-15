Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.47.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.