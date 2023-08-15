Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

