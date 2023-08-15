Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.63.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.48 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$21.03 and a 12 month high of C$46.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

