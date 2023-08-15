Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at ATB Capital

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.63.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NPI

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power Announces Dividend

TSE:NPI opened at C$23.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$21.03 and a 1 year high of C$46.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.