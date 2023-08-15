Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$44.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.36.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$39.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$24.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

