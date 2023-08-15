Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.36.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$39.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$24.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

