Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.25.

POW stock opened at C$38.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 94.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.92. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$29.76 and a one year high of C$38.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7534113 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

