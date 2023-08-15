Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$33.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLC

Park Lawn Stock Down 1.5 %

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$22.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$785.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$20.64 and a one year high of C$30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.