Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$33.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PLC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PLC
Park Lawn Stock Down 1.5 %
Park Lawn Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park Lawn
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.