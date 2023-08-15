Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

TSE PBL opened at C$25.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$15.77 and a 12-month high of C$27.95. The firm has a market cap of C$693.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pollard Banknote

About Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

