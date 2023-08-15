SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRU.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.3 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$24.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$23.24 and a 1 year high of C$30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.