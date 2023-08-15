Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.78.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

