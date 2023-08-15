IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.64. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.0933093 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

