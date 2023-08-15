Exelon Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 230,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $689,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.