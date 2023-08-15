Tecogen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tecogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecogen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tecogen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%.

Tecogen Price Performance

About Tecogen

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.00 on Monday. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

(Get Free Report)

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.