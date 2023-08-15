Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.53%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.