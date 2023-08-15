HC Wainwright Weighs in on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

SCPH stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,911,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,465,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 1,793,171 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,445.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 1,617,539 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.