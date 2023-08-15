Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Gray Television in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $839.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544. Corporate insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

