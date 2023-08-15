Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.54.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC opened at C$23.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.60. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.38 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.4816017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

