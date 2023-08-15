Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a market capitalization of $430.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

