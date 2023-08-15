AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
