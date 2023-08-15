Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$78.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.31.

AFN opened at C$60.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$31.02 and a 12-month high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.5018477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.81%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

