Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Aimia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIM opened at C$3.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$4.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$14.10 million for the quarter. Aimia had a return on equity of 80.14% and a net margin of 69.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aimia will post 0.0184679 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

