Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$79.00 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

BEI.UN opened at C$66.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$43.76 and a twelve month high of C$69.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

