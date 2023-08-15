Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

About Boardwalk REIT

BEI.UN opened at C$66.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$43.76 and a one year high of C$69.17.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.