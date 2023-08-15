Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$849.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$3.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

